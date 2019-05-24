DGAP-Adhoc: DEPFA FUNDING III LP: ANNOUNCEMENT TO HOLDERS

DEPFA FUNDING III LP: ANNOUNCEMENT TO HOLDERS


ANNOUNCEMENT TO HOLDERS

For immediate release

Date: 24th May 2019

DEPFA Funding III LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: DE000A0E5U85 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions

Notice is hereby given of a determination by DEPFA BANK plc, the Guarantor of the Preferred Securities issued by DEPFA Funding III LP, that no Distribution shall be paid on the next Distribution Payment Date, scheduled for 8th June 2019, with respect to the Preferred Securities referred to above.



For further information please contact:



Rachel Martin (+353 1 792 2144)
Rachel.martin@depfa.com



Michael O"Hanlon (+353 1 792 2056)
Michael.Ohanlon@depfa.com










Language: English
Company: DEPFA FUNDING III LP

Law Debenture, Fifth Floor, 100 Wood Street

EC2V 7EX London

United Kingdom
Phone: +44 20 7743 7626
Fax: +44 20 7743 7772
E-mail: info@depfa.com
Internet: www.depfa.com
ISIN: DE000A0E5U85
WKN: A0E5U8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 815591





 
