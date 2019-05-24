DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEPFA FUNDING III LP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





ANNOUNCEMENT TO HOLDERS



For immediate release



Date: 24th May 2019



DEPFA Funding III LP Preferred Securities - ISIN: DE000A0E5U85 - Notification of Non-Payment of Distributions



Notice is hereby given of a determination by DEPFA BANK plc, the Guarantor of the Preferred Securities issued by DEPFA Funding III LP, that no Distribution shall be paid on the next Distribution Payment Date, scheduled for 8th June 2019, with respect to the Preferred Securities referred to above.



For further information please contact:



Rachel Martin (+353 1 792 2144)

Rachel.martin@depfa.com



Michael O"Hanlon (+353 1 792 2056)

Michael.Ohanlon@depfa.com







