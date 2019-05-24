







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





24.05.2019 / 19:11







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.

First name:

Hasso

Last name(s):

Plattner

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SAP SE





b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007164600





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

113.34 EUR





28448.34 EUR



113.78 EUR





25828.06 EUR



113.80 EUR





28563.80 EUR



113.88 EUR





17423.64 EUR



113.88 EUR





12185.16 EUR



113.64 EUR





29091.84 EUR



113.98 EUR





1025.82 EUR



114.28 EUR





2857.00 EUR



114.02 EUR





33065.80 EUR



113.82 EUR





29593.20 EUR



113.80 EUR





5007.20 EUR



113.80 EUR





26174.00 EUR



113.60 EUR





33966.40 EUR



113.66 EUR





33188.72 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

113.7413 EUR





306418.9800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-21; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Turquoise

MIC:

TRQX



