DGAP-DD: SAP SE english

2019. május 24., péntek, 19:13








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


24.05.2019 / 19:11



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name: Hasso
Last name(s): Plattner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)








































































Price(s) Volume(s)
113.34 EUR 28448.34 EUR
113.78 EUR 25828.06 EUR
113.80 EUR 28563.80 EUR
113.88 EUR 17423.64 EUR
113.88 EUR 12185.16 EUR
113.64 EUR 29091.84 EUR
113.98 EUR 1025.82 EUR
114.28 EUR 2857.00 EUR
114.02 EUR 33065.80 EUR
113.82 EUR 29593.20 EUR
113.80 EUR 5007.20 EUR
113.80 EUR 26174.00 EUR
113.60 EUR 33966.40 EUR
113.66 EUR 33188.72 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
113.7413 EUR 306418.9800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Turquoise
MIC: TRQX














24.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



51369  24.05.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum