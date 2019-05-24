







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





24.05.2019 / 19:04







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.

First name:

Hasso

Last name(s):

Plattner

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SAP SE





b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007164600





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

113.58 EUR





32143.14 EUR



113.46 EUR





29386.14 EUR



113.38 EUR





1814.08 EUR



113.38 EUR





26871.06 EUR



113.28 EUR





30698.88 EUR



113.26 EUR





28088.48 EUR



113.22 EUR





27625.68 EUR



113.22 EUR





1245.42 EUR



113.20 EUR





17772.40 EUR



113.24 EUR





452.96 EUR



113.22 EUR





8944.38 EUR



113.22 EUR





21625.02 EUR



113.12 EUR





33370.40 EUR



113.24 EUR





28423.24 EUR



113.30 EUR





28891.50 EUR



113.44 EUR





29494.40 EUR



113.40 EUR





29143.80 EUR



113.48 EUR





28143.04 EUR



113.48 EUR





19178.12 EUR



113.40 EUR





11340.00 EUR



113.44 EUR





13612.80 EUR



113.44 EUR





16562.24 EUR



113.54 EUR





29066.24 EUR



113.58 EUR





29076.48 EUR



113.56 EUR





29525.60 EUR



113.60 EUR





15790.40 EUR



113.60 EUR





17380.80 EUR



113.66 EUR





30915.52 EUR



113.64 EUR





21591.60 EUR



113.56 EUR





30093.40 EUR



113.70 EUR





29562.00 EUR



113.76 EUR





22752.00 EUR



113.76 EUR





6598.08 EUR



113.80 EUR





15021.60 EUR



113.80 EUR





29929.40 EUR



113.90 EUR





28475.00 EUR



113.88 EUR





29381.04 EUR



113.96 EUR





20056.96 EUR



113.86 EUR





31994.66 EUR



113.74 EUR





28662.48 EUR



113.80 EUR





26060.20 EUR



113.80 EUR





2503.60 EUR



113.76 EUR





31852.80 EUR



113.74 EUR





28207.52 EUR



113.78 EUR





31061.94 EUR



113.78 EUR





29013.90 EUR



113.62 EUR





29200.34 EUR



113.64 EUR





22728.00 EUR



113.80 EUR





29360.40 EUR



113.90 EUR





30069.60 EUR



113.96 EUR





28490.00 EUR



114.02 EUR





29303.14 EUR



113.98 EUR





13107.70 EUR



113.90 EUR





29841.80 EUR



114.02 EUR





29075.10 EUR



114.34 EUR





32129.54 EUR



114.42 EUR





30893.40 EUR



114.32 EUR





29951.84 EUR



114.42 EUR





8352.66 EUR



114.42 EUR





26316.60 EUR



114.42 EUR





2402.82 EUR



114.40 EUR





29286.40 EUR



114.26 EUR





31307.24 EUR



114.10 EUR





29209.60 EUR



114.02 EUR





33065.80 EUR



114.18 EUR





31285.32 EUR



114.30 EUR





571.50 EUR



114.34 EUR





29842.74 EUR



114.46 EUR





30675.28 EUR



114.42 EUR





4576.80 EUR



114.42 EUR





22884.00 EUR



114.42 EUR





5606.58 EUR



114.40 EUR





21964.80 EUR



114.40 EUR





11325.60 EUR



114.26 EUR





31192.98 EUR



114.22 EUR





28783.44 EUR



114.12 EUR





4108.32 EUR



113.98 EUR





29520.82 EUR



113.92 EUR





31555.84 EUR



114.04 EUR





30334.64 EUR



113.94 EUR





29168.64 EUR



113.66 EUR





30688.20 EUR



113.62 EUR





28405.00 EUR



113.66 EUR





30119.90 EUR



113.64 EUR





30000.96 EUR



113.68 EUR





30807.28 EUR



113.66 EUR





568.30 EUR



113.70 EUR





29334.60 EUR



113.64 EUR





30910.08 EUR



113.72 EUR





31955.32 EUR



113.74 EUR





16719.78 EUR



113.74 EUR





8303.02 EUR



113.74 EUR





4777.08 EUR



113.86 EUR





8425.64 EUR



113.82 EUR





28341.18 EUR



113.78 EUR





568.90 EUR



113.78 EUR





30720.60 EUR



113.82 EUR





33121.62 EUR



113.78 EUR





30948.16 EUR



113.78 EUR





29469.02 EUR



113.92 EUR





8885.76 EUR



113.58 EUR





30098.70 EUR



113.66 EUR





5114.70 EUR



113.66 EUR





568.30 EUR



113.66 EUR





23413.96 EUR



113.70 EUR





28652.40 EUR



113.66 EUR





30801.86 EUR



113.76 EUR





2030388.48 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

113.7751 EUR





4488998.4800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-21; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























24.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



