Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
|First name:
|Hasso
|Last name(s):
|Plattner
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007164600
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|113.7751 EUR
|4488998.4800 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
