Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name: Hasso
Last name(s): Plattner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
113.8423 EUR 1497594.9400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE Europe - CXE Order Books
MIC: CHIX














