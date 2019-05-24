







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





24.05.2019 / 18:58







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.

First name:

Hasso

Last name(s):

Plattner

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SAP SE





b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007164600





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

113.40 EUR





11340.00 EUR



113.40 EUR





19845.00 EUR



113.28 EUR





30132.48 EUR



113.28 EUR





6456.96 EUR



113.28 EUR





23109.12 EUR



113.20 EUR





4414.80 EUR



113.20 EUR





2037.60 EUR



113.54 EUR





26114.20 EUR



113.48 EUR





12142.36 EUR



113.46 EUR





21784.32 EUR



113.46 EUR





2155.74 EUR



113.40 EUR





30277.80 EUR



113.54 EUR





30542.26 EUR



113.56 EUR





31342.56 EUR



113.80 EUR





2162.20 EUR



113.78 EUR





5006.32 EUR



113.86 EUR





2277.20 EUR



113.86 EUR





29831.32 EUR



113.88 EUR





30064.32 EUR



113.86 EUR





28351.14 EUR



113.82 EUR





34828.92 EUR



113.78 EUR





29241.46 EUR



113.76 EUR





29805.12 EUR



113.70 EUR





10801.50 EUR



113.70 EUR





17396.10 EUR



113.64 EUR





11364.00 EUR



113.90 EUR





11390.00 EUR



113.90 EUR





11390.00 EUR



113.90 EUR





2278.00 EUR



113.90 EUR





4897.70 EUR



113.98 EUR





1253.78 EUR



113.98 EUR





11398.00 EUR



113.98 EUR





455.92 EUR



113.98 EUR





3305.42 EUR



114.14 EUR





31274.36 EUR



114.22 EUR





29011.88 EUR



114.26 EUR





11426.00 EUR



114.26 EUR





342.78 EUR



114.26 EUR





30050.38 EUR



114.34 EUR





28356.32 EUR



114.38 EUR





4346.44 EUR



114.38 EUR





4460.82 EUR



114.38 EUR





20245.26 EUR



114.24 EUR





2741.76 EUR



114.24 EUR





11424.00 EUR



114.42 EUR





28376.16 EUR



114.38 EUR





7205.94 EUR



114.38 EUR





2173.22 EUR



114.38 EUR





11438.00 EUR



114.26 EUR





20909.58 EUR



114.26 EUR





11426.00 EUR



114.24 EUR





26160.96 EUR



114.24 EUR





2170.56 EUR



114.08 EUR





2737.92 EUR



114.08 EUR





29660.80 EUR



114.06 EUR





29313.42 EUR



114.10 EUR





30236.50 EUR



114.30 EUR





31546.80 EUR



114.20 EUR





9364.40 EUR



114.12 EUR





11412.00 EUR



113.98 EUR





4901.14 EUR



113.92 EUR





28821.76 EUR



113.76 EUR





30715.20 EUR



113.56 EUR





32818.84 EUR



113.70 EUR





11370.00 EUR



113.66 EUR





7842.54 EUR



113.86 EUR





30969.92 EUR



113.76 EUR





7053.12 EUR



113.76 EUR





15812.64 EUR



113.86 EUR





1480.18 EUR



113.92 EUR





29847.04 EUR



113.88 EUR





29836.56 EUR



113.80 EUR





5007.20 EUR



113.72 EUR





32751.36 EUR



113.72 EUR





568.60 EUR



113.70 EUR





19101.60 EUR



113.70 EUR





10233.00 EUR



113.64 EUR





28978.20 EUR



113.64 EUR





28296.36 EUR



113.62 EUR





11362.00 EUR



113.62 EUR





2272.40 EUR



113.62 EUR





17043.00 EUR



113.60 EUR





21470.40 EUR



113.60 EUR





35102.40 EUR



113.74 EUR





29458.66 EUR



113.80 EUR





28791.40 EUR



113.78 EUR





29241.46 EUR



113.76 EUR





9442.08 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

113.8423 EUR





1497594.9400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-21; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

CBOE Europe - CXE Order Books

MIC:

CHIX



