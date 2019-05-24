DGAP-DD: SAP SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name: Hasso
Last name(s): Plattner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
113.20 EUR 6226.00 EUR
113.46 EUR 5332.62 EUR
113.62 EUR 29427.58 EUR
113.80 EUR 4893.40 EUR
113.78 EUR 796.46 EUR
113.86 EUR 1252.46 EUR
113.64 EUR 7272.96 EUR
113.98 EUR 797.86 EUR
114.26 EUR 228.52 EUR
114.08 EUR 3080.16 EUR
114.12 EUR 4222.44 EUR
113.92 EUR 24378.88 EUR
113.92 EUR 9113.60 EUR
113.70 EUR 909.60 EUR
113.70 EUR 7845.30 EUR
113.80 EUR 8535.00 EUR
113.76 EUR 16495.20 EUR
113.76 EUR 17064.00 EUR
113.74 EUR 21383.12 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
113.7467 EUR 169255.1600 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE Europe - BXE Order Books
MIC: BATE














Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
