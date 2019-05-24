







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





24.05.2019 / 19:10







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.

First name:

Hasso

Last name(s):

Plattner

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SAP SE





b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007164600





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

113.20 EUR





6226.00 EUR



113.46 EUR





5332.62 EUR



113.62 EUR





29427.58 EUR



113.80 EUR





4893.40 EUR



113.78 EUR





796.46 EUR



113.86 EUR





1252.46 EUR



113.64 EUR





7272.96 EUR



113.98 EUR





797.86 EUR



114.26 EUR





228.52 EUR



114.08 EUR





3080.16 EUR



114.12 EUR





4222.44 EUR



113.92 EUR





24378.88 EUR



113.92 EUR





9113.60 EUR



113.70 EUR





909.60 EUR



113.70 EUR





7845.30 EUR



113.80 EUR





8535.00 EUR



113.76 EUR





16495.20 EUR



113.76 EUR





17064.00 EUR



113.74 EUR





21383.12 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

113.7467 EUR





169255.1600 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-21; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

CBOE Europe - BXE Order Books

MIC:

BATE



