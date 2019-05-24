







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.

First name:

Hasso

Last name(s):

Plattner

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SAP SE





b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007164600





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

113.80 EUR





7397.00 EUR



113.64 EUR





10909.44 EUR



114.26 EUR





17139.00 EUR



114.24 EUR





17136.00 EUR



114.38 EUR





9150.40 EUR



114.28 EUR





17142.00 EUR



114.42 EUR





17163.00 EUR



114.42 EUR





11213.16 EUR



114.50 EUR





17175.00 EUR



114.20 EUR





21469.60 EUR



114.12 EUR





6276.60 EUR



114.12 EUR





6276.60 EUR



113.98 EUR





20972.32 EUR



113.98 EUR





6952.78 EUR



113.70 EUR





17055.00 EUR



113.70 EUR





17055.00 EUR



113.66 EUR





21595.40 EUR



113.86 EUR





22202.70 EUR



113.88 EUR





17082.00 EUR



113.78 EUR





17067.00 EUR



113.78 EUR





14222.50 EUR



113.86 EUR





20608.66 EUR



113.86 EUR





11272.14 EUR



113.80 EUR





17070.00 EUR



113.78 EUR





17067.00 EUR



113.68 EUR





17052.00 EUR



113.68 EUR





16938.32 EUR



113.66 EUR





29551.60 EUR



113.66 EUR





227.32 EUR



113.74 EUR





5800.74 EUR



113.74 EUR





14217.50 EUR



113.74 EUR





9326.68 EUR



113.76 EUR





8304.48 EUR



113.76 EUR





14902.56 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

113.9221 EUR





494991.5000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-21; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Aquis Exchange Plc

MIC:

AQXE



