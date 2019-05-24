DGAP-DD: SAP SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Sabine Plattner GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs-KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof. Dr. h.c. mult.
First name: Hasso
Last name(s): Plattner
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
113.80 EUR 7397.00 EUR
113.64 EUR 10909.44 EUR
114.26 EUR 17139.00 EUR
114.24 EUR 17136.00 EUR
114.38 EUR 9150.40 EUR
114.28 EUR 17142.00 EUR
114.42 EUR 17163.00 EUR
114.42 EUR 11213.16 EUR
114.50 EUR 17175.00 EUR
114.20 EUR 21469.60 EUR
114.12 EUR 6276.60 EUR
114.12 EUR 6276.60 EUR
113.98 EUR 20972.32 EUR
113.98 EUR 6952.78 EUR
113.70 EUR 17055.00 EUR
113.70 EUR 17055.00 EUR
113.66 EUR 21595.40 EUR
113.86 EUR 22202.70 EUR
113.88 EUR 17082.00 EUR
113.78 EUR 17067.00 EUR
113.78 EUR 14222.50 EUR
113.86 EUR 20608.66 EUR
113.86 EUR 11272.14 EUR
113.80 EUR 17070.00 EUR
113.78 EUR 17067.00 EUR
113.68 EUR 17052.00 EUR
113.68 EUR 16938.32 EUR
113.66 EUR 29551.60 EUR
113.66 EUR 227.32 EUR
113.74 EUR 5800.74 EUR
113.74 EUR 14217.50 EUR
113.74 EUR 9326.68 EUR
113.76 EUR 8304.48 EUR
113.76 EUR 14902.56 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
113.9221 EUR 494991.5000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Aquis Exchange Plc
MIC: AQXE














Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
