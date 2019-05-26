DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Executive Board of First Sensor AG Confirms Advanced Negotiations
2019. május 26., vasárnap, 01:40
DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
First Sensor AG
Berlin, 26. Mai 2019
Against the background of market rumors, the Executive Board of First Sensor AG confirms that it is in advanced negotiations with TE Connectivity Ltd. regarding a takeover. First Sensor AG has received a legally non-binding expression of interest with an indicative offer price of approximately EUR 28 per share. First Sensor AG is examining its options for action in the best interests of the company. It is currently not possible to predict whether TE Connectivity Ltd. will make a takeover offer. First Sensor AG will inform the capital market and the public about the progress in accordance with the legal requirements.
