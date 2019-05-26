DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





26-May-2019





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

First Sensor AG



Peter-Behrens-Str. 15



12459 Berlin, Germany

First Sensor"s Shares:

ISIN DE0007201907 Ι WKN (German Securities Identification Number) 720190

Berlin, 26. Mai 2019



Executive Board of First Sensor AG Confirms Advanced Negotiations

Against the background of market rumors, the Executive Board of First Sensor AG confirms that it is in advanced negotiations with TE Connectivity Ltd. regarding a takeover. First Sensor AG has received a legally non-binding expression of interest with an indicative offer price of approximately EUR 28 per share. First Sensor AG is examining its options for action in the best interests of the company. It is currently not possible to predict whether TE Connectivity Ltd. will make a takeover offer. First Sensor AG will inform the capital market and the public about the progress in accordance with the legal requirements.

About First Sensor AG



Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial, Medical and Mobility. The strategy is aimed at profitable growth and focuses on key customers and products, forward integration and strengthening our international presence. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

Statements in this report relating to future developments are based on a prudent estimate of future events. Actual events of the company may deviate significantly from planned events, as they depend on a large number of market and economic factors, some of which are outside of the company"s control.



