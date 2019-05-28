

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: va-Q-tec AG





va-Q-tec AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung





27.05.2019 / 17:02





Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

va-Q-tec AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33

PLZ:

97080

Ort:

Würzburg

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Los Angeles, Kalifornien, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

23.05.2019



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

2,67 %

0,66 %

3,33 %

13089502

letzte Mitteilung

4,20 %

0,68 %

4,87 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0006636681

0

349873

0 %

2,67 %

Summe

349873

2,67 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Wertpapierleihe

jederzeit fällig

unbegrenzt

86561

0,66 %





Summe

86561

0,66 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %











%







Summe



%



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

%

%

%

Capital Research and Management Company

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

27.05.2019



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)Datum der Hauptversammlung:Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:Datum

























27.05.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



