1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Grodowski

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SPORTTOTAL AG


b) LEI

529900BNCVTTQVX7D294 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1.26 EUR 1108.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.2600 EUR 1108.8000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-23; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: SPORTTOTAL AG

Am Coloneum 2

50829 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.sporttotal.com





 
