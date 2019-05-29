

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 14. Interim Report





28.05.2019 / 18:23





On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a

share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary

shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from

19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of

In the period from 20.05.2019 through 24.05.2019, shares were repurchased

under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:













Trading Date

Aggregated Volume

Weighted Average Price



(shares)

(USD)1

20.05.2019

70.000

185,6173

21.05.2019

46.362

186,8326

22.05.2019

40.606

188,2122

23.05.2019

80.000

185,3502

24.05.2019

13.637

186,8388























1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions

(including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde

plc"s website (https://www.linde.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividendinformation

/share-buyback, short URL: https://bit.ly/2N3WnqN).

Guildford, United Kingdom, 28.05.2019

Linde plc



























