Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG appoints Chairman of the Management Board





28-May-2019 / 19:30 CET/CEST





Berlin, 28 May 2019. During today"s meeting, the supervisory board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG resolved to appoint Mr. Barak Bar-Hen as a member of the management board and chairman of the management board (chief executive officer) with effect from 3 June 2019 until 2 June 2023.



