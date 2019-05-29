DGAP-Adhoc: Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG appoints Chairman of the Management Board

Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG appoints Chairman of the Management Board


28-May-2019 / 19:30 CET/CEST


Berlin, 28 May 2019. During today"s meeting, the supervisory board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG resolved to appoint Mr. Barak Bar-Hen as a member of the management board and chairman of the management board (chief executive officer) with effect from 3 June 2019 until 2 June 2023.



