DGAP-Adhoc: Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG appoints Chairman of the Management Board
2019. május 28., kedd, 19:30
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG appoints Chairman of the Management Board
Berlin, 28 May 2019. During today"s meeting, the supervisory board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG resolved to appoint Mr. Barak Bar-Hen as a member of the management board and chairman of the management board (chief executive officer) with effect from 3 June 2019 until 2 June 2023.
Contact
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
|Hausvogteiplatz 12
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 - 2470 - 50
|Fax:
|030 - 2470 - 7337
|E-mail:
|ir@tlg.de
|Internet:
|www.tlg.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A12B8Z4
|WKN:
|A12B8Z
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|816859
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
816859 28-May-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]