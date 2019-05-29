DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate





PRESS RELEASE

of the Supervisory Board of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

Berlin, 29 May 2019 - "With Mr. Bar-Hen we strengthen the Board of Directors and position TLG IMMOBILIEN AG to follow a path of strategic and sustainable growth" Sascha Hettrich Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Mr. Bar-Hen (42) holder of a Dutch Nationality has a long track record in the European Real Estate industry. After completion of his law studies, he was working at Gornitzky & Co, one of Israel"s leading law firms. Subsequently he joined Deloitte Touche Tohamatsu.

Later in his career, Mr. Bar-Hen joined the Elad Group of companies, which is owned by a multinational family business with private real estate assets in Europe, USA and Canada, where he started as Business and Acquisition Analyst in the US operations and then moved to Europe as Head of Business Development. He was appointed in 2008 as CEO of Elad Europe, a company based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, specializing in the purchase, development and operation of residential and commercial value add properties in Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Bar-Hen has served as member of the Elad Leadership Executive for more than a decade and build significant experience and a substantial track record in the real estate management business covering sales and acquisition, asset and property management and the development of real estate properties.

In 2018, Mr. Bar-Hen started to advise European real estate groups with respect to their operations in Germany and the Netherlands with focus on developing their value add properties.

"It is a great honor for me to join TLG IMMOBILIEN AG as it"s CEO and Chairman of the Management Board. I thank the Supervisory Board for choosing me and look forward to work hand in hand with my fellow members of the managing board, the supervisory board and the whole team of the company in order to make TLG IMMOBILIEN AG a great success" Barak Bar-Hen.



ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. As at 31 March 2019, its portfolio contains properties worth in excess of EUR 4.1 bn. As at the same reporting date, the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 26.67. The portfolio comprises office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. It also contains a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties, primarily in the neighbourhood shopping segment, in promising micro-locations as well as seven hotels in top central locations. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.

