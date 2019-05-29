DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders





Nanogate SE Wins Major Order with a Volume of USD 50 million

- Second project for an internationally leading U.S. manufacturer of household appliances

- Further boost in growth for industrial business

Göttelborn, May 29, 2019. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, has received another major order with a volume of USD 50 million. The company has established itself as an innovation partner for one of the leading U.S. manufacturers of household appliances. Nanogate had already received an order with a volume of up to USD 100 million from the same customer in 2018.

Production for the new order is expected to start in 2020 and will run for up to eight years. Based on N-Glaze technology, Nanogate supplies innovative, enhanced plastic surfaces of the highest optical quality, which are available in various color variants. The N-Glaze components are used in kitchen appliances. Production is mainly carried out using the technologies and capacities that were created as part of Nanogate"s innovation program.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate SE: "We are increasingly establishing ourselves as a competent and highly innovative partner in the market for household appliances. This is where innovative strength and efficient production, i.e., the entire Intelligent Surfaces value chain, pay off by large-volume orders with attractive margins. The new project is a significant step closer to our goal of increasing the share of sales accounted for by the Industries division to at least 40 percent by 2025. Following the first two major orders for a leading supplier from the USA, we are also seeing considerable interest from other international groups."

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,700 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized surfaces (N-Metals).

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.