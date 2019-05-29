DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Schaltbau disposes of Spanish subsidiary Alte
2019. május 29., szerda, 13:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment
Munich (Germany), 29 May 2019. Today, Schaltbau Holding AG (WKN: A2NBTL2; ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2) ("Schaltbau") entered into a sale and purchase agreement regarding the disposal of all shares in its Spanish subsidiary Alte Technologies S.L.U. ("Alte"). The purchase price in the amount of EUR 1.00 has already been paid. The buyer is Barat S.A., a French rail supplier.
As part of the transaction, Schaltbau waived nearly all of its claims against Alte. As the respective claims have already been fully value-adjusted, the waivers will not have significant negative impact on Schaltbau"s results on the Group level or on the level of Schaltbau Holding AG"s unconsolidated annual accounts under the German Commercial Code.
With the sale of Alte, Schaltbau implemented the final outstanding major component of its restructuring.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaltbau Holding AG
|Hollerithstraße 5
|81829 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 - 93005 - 209
|Fax:
|+49 89 - 93005 - 398
|E-mail:
|guessgen@schaltbau.de
|Internet:
|www.schaltbaugroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBTL2
|WKN:
|A2NBTL
|Indices:
|Prime Standard
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|817137
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
817137 29-May-2019 CET/CEST
