French Barat Group acquires 100% of the shares in Alte







The transaction has already been completed, the purchase price has already been paid







There will be no significant impact on Schaltbau"s results in connection with the disposal



Munich (Germany), 29 May 2019. Today, Schaltbau Holding AG (WKN: A2NBTL2; ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2) ("Schaltbau") entered into a sale and purchase agreement regarding the disposal of all shares in its Spanish subsidiary Alte Technologies S.L.U. ("Alte"). The purchase price in the amount of EUR 1.00 has already been paid. The buyer is Barat S.A., a French rail supplier.

As part of the transaction, Schaltbau waived nearly all of its claims against Alte. As the respective claims have already been fully value-adjusted, the waivers will not have significant negative impact on Schaltbau"s results on the Group level or on the level of Schaltbau Holding AG"s unconsolidated annual accounts under the German Commercial Code.

With the sale of Alte, Schaltbau implemented the final outstanding major component of its restructuring.



