CONSUS Real Estate: Roofing ceremony for the new corporate headquarters of Berliner Volksbank in Quartier Bundesallee



CONSUS Real Estate and Berliner Volksbank celebrate the roofing ceremony in the presence of the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller



Quartier Berliner Volksbank" is being built in the heart of City West - Berliner Volksbank acquired it ready-to-use from a company of SSN Group (Part of CONSUS Real Estate)



Modern area concept includes open space, team and event areas and was developed with the involvement of the employees.

Berlin, 29 May 2019 - Berliner Volksbank and CONSUS Real Estate celebrated the roofing ceremony for "Quartier Berliner Volksbank" on Wednesday in the presence of the Governing Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller. The new headquarters of Berliner Volksbank will be built here as part of the "Quartier Bundesallee", offering customers a comprehensive range of services and consulting. Volksbank Berlin has already acquired this new building at Bundesallee 206/corner of Nachodstraße on a ready-to-use basis. Quartier Bundesallee, which was developed by the SSN Group, a division of Consus, comprises a distinctive building, another office building and four residential buildings in a quiet inner courtyard with 85 apartments, 68 of which are rented apartments.





The construction of the "Quartier Bundesallee" will complete the block on the corner of Bundesallee and Nachodstraße. Architect office KSV Krüger Schuberth Vandreike from Berlin designed the ensemble of buildings with its elegant appearance. Quartier Berliner Volksbank comprises about 14,740 square metres of office space. 50 parking spaces will be created in the underground car park, 10 of which will be equipped with an electric charging station. There will also be 110 bicycle parking spaces and charging stations for e-bikes. The building will be constructed according to the international sustainability standard "LEED Gold". Completion is planned for 2020.





For "Quartier Berliner Volksbank", a special concept for land use was developed in which the employees were also involved by analysing many of their work processes and interviewing them. The results were used to develop the new concept of space and area and to plan it as open space. Furthermore, a number of work opportunities are planned specifically to promote communication, concentration and regeneration as well as agile project areas. There will be more service areas for private and business customers: On the ground floor, there will be a service area, a coffee lounge and five differently designed consulting rooms in which Berliner Volksbank will present itself. Customer service rooms are located on the ground and the first floor.





Michael Müller, Governing Mayor of Berlin, said at the roofing ceremony. "Berliner Volksbank, with more than 200,000 cooperative members, is one of the largest traditional companies in our city and region. Being a partner to small and medium-sized businesses, it has played a major role in the economic upswing of recent years and its commitment to local culture, education and sport is exemplary. For this reason, I am particularly pleased that Berliner Volksbank with its corporate headquarters is prominently returning to City West and will further revitalise this location. I wish all employees a successful start in the new quarter."





Carsten Jung, CEO of Berliner Volksbank, explained: "With our "Quartier Berliner Volksbank" we are returning to the heart of City West. That has a high symbolic value for us. We combine our more than 70 years of tradition as a cooperative bank for small and medium-sized businesses, craftsmen and tradespeople with the advantages of digitisation, particularly in the areas of service and consulting, at this convenient location. In the future we need fresh ideas, a changed culture and new space. In our "Quartier Berliner Volksbank" we are also implementing a modern and efficient concept for land use thanks to the involvement of our employees. We are committed to creating a flexible working environment in which everyone feels comfortable, can individually develop his or her potential and where we work well together as a team for our members and customers. Thanks to the new building, we will be able to continue our transformation into an ultra-modern cooperative bank for our members, customers and employees."





Andreas Steyer, CEO of CONSUS Real Estate AG as the main shareholder of SSN Group, emphasised the urban significance of the project: "We are proud to participate in shaping the capital city with these projects through SSN Group and to create a new home for Berliner Volksbank. With the "Quartier Bundesallee" we are revitalising this exposed location and closing the structural gaps in Bundesallee and Nachodstraße. We developed a very well mixed office, residential and commercial quarter with a high quality of living. At the same time, great importance was attached to ensuring that the ensemble of buildings fits harmoniously into the district and meets the highest architectural, ecological and urban planning standards. In all respects, we are committed to sustainability - for example through the greening of the courtyards and certification in accordance with the international LEED Gold standard."





Bertram Vandreike, managing director of KSV Architekten, says: "The ensemble is characterised by the three new ten-storey commercial buildings. They distinguish themselves by their varied and individual architecture and underline the re-urbanisation of this location. The entrance area to Berliner Volksbank is representative and marks the top of the new ensemble of buildings. The quiet and green interior of the quarter provides space for contemporary living."



This also creates a successful transition to the traditional residential quarters on Prager Platz."







About CONSUS Real Estate AG:



CONSUS Real Estate AG ("Consus"), with headquarters in Berlin, is a leading German real estate developer with a total development volume of EUR 9.6 billion. The focus of the company"s business activities is on residential real estate in the nine economically strongest metropolitan areas in Germany. Consus focuses on the development of neighbourhoods and standardised multi-storey residential buildings. By means of forward sales to institutional investors, the digitalisation of construction processes and industrial series production, the company operates along the entire value chain of real estate development. The implementation of projects, from design to execution to handover, property management and related services, is carried out by Consus through its CG and SSN divisions. The shares of Consus Real Estate AG are listed in the Scale Segment of Deutsche Börse and the m:access Segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded on XETRA in Frankfurt, among others.



About Berliner Volksbank:



Berliner Volksbank eG was founded in 1946. It is the largest regional cooperative bank in Germany with over 200,000 members and a balance sheet total of 14 billion euros in 2018. Its business model is based on proximity to customers, comprehensive consulting and regional focus. The bank sees itself in particular as a partner to small and medium-sized businesses in the Berlin and Brandenburg region in accordance with its cooperative service mandate.







Contact:



Peer Schlinkmann



Head of Investor Relations



p.schlinkmann@consus.ag



