Annual General Meeting of Wacker Neuson SE approves special dividend

AGM votes for a dividend in the amount of EUR 0.60 per share and an additional special dividend in the amount of EUR 0.50 per share



Executive and Supervisory Board members" actions approved



Ernst & Young GmbH appointed as official auditor



Munich, May 29, 2019 - 275 shareholders representing a total of 63,351,322 voting rights attended the Wacker Neuson SE Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Munich today. Based on a share capital of 70.14 million shares, this corresponds to a 90.32-percent attendance. In fiscal 2018, the Wacker Neuson Group increased revenue substantially by 11 percent. EBIT rose by 22 percent in the same period.

Shareholders approve special dividend



The proposals for fiscal 2018 put forward by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for a dividend payout amounting to EUR 0.60 per share (previous year: EUR 0.60 per share) and a special dividend of EUR 0.50 per share were approved by shareholders. The total payout of EUR 77.15 million (70,140,000 eligible shares) corresponds to a payout ratio of 53.4 percent based on Group profit for 2018 (previous year: EUR 42.08 million, 48.1 percent). The dividends are payable on June 4, 2019.

These payouts allow shareholders to benefit from the success of the Group"s operational business over fiscal 2018 and from the one-off proceeds from the sale of a real-estate company held by the Group. This real-estate company had developed a former industrial property in Munich-Milbertshofen, which was no longer required following the construction of a new R&D center at the Reichertshofen site. The sale generated profit after tax of EUR 45.8 million for the Group in fiscal 2018.

Further resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting



Through further votes passed at the AGM, the actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board were formally approved for fiscal 2018. Ernst & Young GmbH in Stuttgart was again appointed as the official auditor to review the financial statements. All voting results are available online at: http://wackerneusongroup.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/2019/

Your contact:



Wacker Neuson SE



Christopher Helmreich



Head of Investor Relations



Preussenstrasse 41



D-80809 Munich



+49-(0)89-35402-427



christopher.helmreich@wackerneuson.com

www.wackerneusongroup.com



About Wacker Neuson Group



The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliates and 140 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare parts service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann belong to the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries such as recycling, energy and rail transport. In 2018, the Group achieved revenue of EUR 1.71 billion, employing more than 6,000 people worldwide. Wacker Neuson SE shares are listed on the regulated Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000WACK012, WKN: WACK01) and the SDAX index of the German stock exchange. www.wackerneusongroup.com