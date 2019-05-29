DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Annual General Meeting of Wacker Neuson SE approves special dividend
2019. május 29., szerda, 15:35
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting of Wacker Neuson SE approves special dividend
Munich, May 29, 2019 - 275 shareholders representing a total of 63,351,322 voting rights attended the Wacker Neuson SE Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Munich today. Based on a share capital of 70.14 million shares, this corresponds to a 90.32-percent attendance. In fiscal 2018, the Wacker Neuson Group increased revenue substantially by 11 percent. EBIT rose by 22 percent in the same period.
Shareholders approve special dividend
These payouts allow shareholders to benefit from the success of the Group"s operational business over fiscal 2018 and from the one-off proceeds from the sale of a real-estate company held by the Group. This real-estate company had developed a former industrial property in Munich-Milbertshofen, which was no longer required following the construction of a new R&D center at the Reichertshofen site. The sale generated profit after tax of EUR 45.8 million for the Group in fiscal 2018.
Further resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting
Your contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wacker Neuson SE
|Preußenstr. 41
|80809 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
|E-mail:
|ir@wackerneuson.com
|Internet:
|www.wackerneusongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WACK012
|WKN:
|WACK01
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|817263
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
817263 29.05.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]