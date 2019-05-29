DGAP-DD: WashTec AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Sören
Last name(s): Hein

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

WashTec AG


b) LEI

391200HHWCQ0KBSG9U91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007507501


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
65.790 EUR 29605.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
65.790 EUR 29605.50 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-29; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: WashTec AG

Argonstraße 7

86153 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de





 
