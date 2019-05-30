DGAP-AFR: Gigaset AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 31, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 31, 2019
German: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html
English: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html














Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG

Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5

80636 München

Germany
Internet: www.gigaset.com





 
