Gigaset AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 31, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: May 31, 2019

German: https://www.gigaset.com/de_de/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publikationen/quartalsberichte.html

English: https://www.gigaset.com/hq_en/cms/gigaset-ag/investor-relations/publications/quarterly-reports.html





