Leifheit AG holds successful Annual General Meeting

Dividend payment of Eur 1.05 per no-par-value bearer share resolved



New Supervisory Board elected, Dr Günter Blaschke takes over as Chairman



All proposed resolutions passed with large majority



Nassau, Germany, 29 May 2019 - Leifheit AG, one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, successfully held its Annual General Meeting at the German National Library in Frankfurt am Main today. The presence of the share capital represented stood at around 49%. The Annual General Meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.05 per eligible no-par-value bearer share for financial year 2018. All proposed resolutions were approved by the Annual General Meeting with a large majority.

Within the scope of the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Management reported in detail on the operational and strategic development of the Leifheit Group in financial year 2018, while also providing an outlook on important strategic initiatives for the current financial year 2019. This includes an increased investment by Leifheit in the Group brands, enhanced digitalisation within the Group as well as the expansion of business in Eastern Europe. In addition, the focus is on the development of more efficient Group structures as well as the further improvement of customer benefits for core products and their successive redesigns. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as auditor for financial year 2019.

Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting elected Dr Günter Blaschke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WashTec AG, Georg Hesse, Chairman of the Board of Management of HolidayCheck Group AG, Karsten Schmidt, independent business consultant and Dr Claus-O. Zacharias, independent business consultant and former member of the Leifheit AG Board of Management, to the Supervisory Board. At the subsequent constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Dr Günter Blaschke was appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Employee representatives Joachim Barnert and Thomas Standke round out the Supervisory Board.

"We are happy that the Board of Management will be fully occupied once CEO Henner Rinsche takes office on 1 June 2019. With this new formation, we are well positioned to tackle the upcoming challenges in close cooperation with the Supervisory Board and to continue with the strategic measures that have already been initiated," said CFO Ivo Huhmann.

The detailed voting results for the respective agenda items will be published on the website at agm.leifheit-group.com.



About Leifheit

Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle brand products - two of Germany"s best-known brands - are characterised by their high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are also active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core areas of expertise in the product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs some 1,100 people and operates 15 locations and branches of its own around the world. Leifheit AG shares have been listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1984. More information on Leifheit is available online at www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de.

Contact:Leifheit AGD-56377 Nassauir@leifheit.com+49 2604 977218