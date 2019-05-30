DGAP-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Application to change from Prime Standard to General Standard

2019. május 29., szerda, 17:55





DGAP-Ad-hoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Application to change from Prime Standard to General Standard


29-May-2019 / 17:55 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Bremen, May 29, 2019 - The shares of MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Bremen, [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], are currently admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).



The Executive Board of MeVis Medical Solutions AG decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to apply for the revocation of the admission to trading in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The change of the stock exchange segment will reduce the additional effort associated with the listing in the Prime Standard.



The revocation of the admission will become effective upon the expiration of a period of three months after the publication of the revocation decision by the Management Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The revocation does not affect the admission of the shares of MeVis Medical Solutions AG to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).



 


Contact:

Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO







29-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: MeVis Medical Solutions AG

Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1

28359 Bremen

Germany
Phone: +49 421 224 95 0
Fax: +49 421 224 95 999
E-mail: ir@mevis.de
Internet: http://www.mevis.de
ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4
WKN: A0LBFE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 817411





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



817411  29-May-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=817411&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum