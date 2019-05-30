DGAP-Ad-hoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Application to change from Prime Standard to General Standard





29-May-2019 / 17:55 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bremen, May 29, 2019 - The shares of MeVis Medical Solutions AG, Bremen, [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], are currently admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).

The Executive Board of MeVis Medical Solutions AG decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to apply for the revocation of the admission to trading in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The change of the stock exchange segment will reduce the additional effort associated with the listing in the Prime Standard.

The revocation of the admission will become effective upon the expiration of a period of three months after the publication of the revocation decision by the Management Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com). The revocation does not affect the admission of the shares of MeVis Medical Solutions AG to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).

Contact:Kirchhoff, Marcus / CEO