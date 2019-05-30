DGAP-PVR: zooplus AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 28.05.2019 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: zooplus AG


zooplus AG: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 28.05.2019 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


29.05.2019 / 18:35


Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: zooplus AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Sonnenstraße 15
PLZ: 80331
Ort: München
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300VB13ZT2X88PU78

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Erwerb und Fusion mit Oppenheimer Funds Inc., siehe Abschnitt 10

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Invesco Ltd.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Hamilton, Bermuda

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

24.05.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 4,21 % 0,00 % 4,21 % 7.144.678
letzte Mitteilung n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0005111702 0 300.594 0,00 % 4,21 %
Summe 300.594 4,21 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG










Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




 %
    Summe
%

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

























Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc. % % %
Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
Invesco Advisers, Inc. 4,21 % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Erwerb und Fusion mit Oppenheimer Funds Inc. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter folgendem Link: https://ir.invesco.
com/investor-relations/press-releases/default.aspx?_ga=2.153008441.1018859822.1558359393-832691936.1556037780 


Datum

29.05.2019














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
