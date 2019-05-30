

29.05.2019 / 18:30





TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i



1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Dialog Semiconductor Plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer



2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights



Other (please specify)iii:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,



Wilmington DE 19801, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name



City and country of registered office (if applicable)



5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

24/05/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

28/05/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation



% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments



(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.56%

0.10%

0.66%

76,382,139

Position of previous notification (if



applicable)

0.77%

5.41%

6.18%









8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares



ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct



(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect



(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct



(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect



(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0059822006



428,141



0.56%











SUBTOTAL 8. A

428,141

0.56%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is



exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

Open



5,401

0.01%

























SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

5,401

0.01%



B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash



settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swap

31/12/2030



Cash

31,000

0.04%

Call Warrant

31/12/2030



Cash

30,000

0.04%

Swap

31/12/2030



Cash

2,671

0.003%

Call Warrant

31/12/2030



Cash

2,571

0.003%

Swap

31/12/2030



Cash

1,611

0.002%

Call Warrant

31/12/2030



Cash

1,111

0.001%

Swap

20/12/2019



Cash

1,000

0.001%

Call Warrant

20/12/2019



Cash

865

0.001%







SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

70,829

0.09%









9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the



applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the



financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.







Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.







Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited







Goldman Sachs



International















The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.







Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC















The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.







GSAM Holdings LLC







Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.















The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.







GSAM Holdings LLC







Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.







Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C.







Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.















The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.







Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH









10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A



11. Additional informationxvi

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.





General email contact:

gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com







Place of completion

London

Date of completion

28/05/2019







































