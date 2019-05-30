DGAP-Adhoc: Axel Springer SE: Negotiations for potential strategic investment of KKR
2019. május 29., szerda, 20:53
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Axel Springer SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Axel Springer SE: Negotiations for potential strategic investment of KKR
Berlin, 29 May 2019, 8.00 p.m. CEST
The state of negotiations provides KKR to launch a public tender offer to the other shareholders of Axel Springer SE to acquire their shares after KKR has agreed on a consortium with companies held by Dr. h.c. Friede Springer and chief executive offer Dr. Mathias Döpfner. Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, majority shareholder Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co which is held by Dr. h.c. Friede Springer and Dr. Mathias Döpfner do not intend to sell their shares in Axel Springer SE in the course of the transaction.
By this exploration, the Executive Board is pursuing its growth strategy of increasing the enterprise value in the long-term. KKR as long-term orientated investor acting jointly in a consortium with Dr. h.c. Friede Springer and Dr. Mathias Döpfner will support this strategy.
In the view of the Executive Board, it is currently open whether there will be a public tender offer and an investment by KKR in Axel Springer SE or any subsequent corporate structural measures. In particular, legal, tax and financial feasibility still needs to be reviewed in detail by the parties involved.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Axel Springer SE
|Axel-Springer-Straße 65
|10888 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2591-77421
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2591-77422
|E-mail:
|ir@axelspringer.de
|Internet:
|www.axelspringer.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005501357, DE0005754238,
|WKN:
|550135, 575423,
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|817479
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
817479 29-May-2019 CET/CEST
