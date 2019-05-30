DGAP-Ad-hoc: Axel Springer SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Axel Springer SE: Negotiations for potential strategic investment of KKR

Axel Springer SE announces that the Executive Board is in negotiations with private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) as well as Dr. h.c. Friede Springer for a potential strategic investment of KKR in Axel Springer SE.

The state of negotiations provides KKR to launch a public tender offer to the other shareholders of Axel Springer SE to acquire their shares after KKR has agreed on a consortium with companies held by Dr. h.c. Friede Springer and chief executive offer Dr. Mathias Döpfner. Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, majority shareholder Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co which is held by Dr. h.c. Friede Springer and Dr. Mathias Döpfner do not intend to sell their shares in Axel Springer SE in the course of the transaction.

By this exploration, the Executive Board is pursuing its growth strategy of increasing the enterprise value in the long-term. KKR as long-term orientated investor acting jointly in a consortium with Dr. h.c. Friede Springer and Dr. Mathias Döpfner will support this strategy.

In the view of the Executive Board, it is currently open whether there will be a public tender offer and an investment by KKR in Axel Springer SE or any subsequent corporate structural measures. In particular, legal, tax and financial feasibility still needs to be reviewed in detail by the parties involved.





