DGAP-Adhoc: Axel Springer SE: Negotiations for potential strategic investment of KKR

2019. május 29., szerda, 20:53





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Axel Springer SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


Axel Springer SE: Negotiations for potential strategic investment of KKR


29-May-2019 / 20:53 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Axel Springer SE: Negotiations for potential strategic investment of KKR



Berlin, 29 May 2019, 8.00 p.m. CEST


Axel Springer SE announces that the Executive Board is in negotiations with private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) as well as Dr. h.c. Friede Springer for a potential strategic investment of KKR in Axel Springer SE.



The state of negotiations provides KKR to launch a public tender offer to the other shareholders of Axel Springer SE to acquire their shares after KKR has agreed on a consortium with companies held by Dr. h.c. Friede Springer and chief executive offer Dr. Mathias Döpfner. Dr. h.c. Friede Springer, majority shareholder Axel Springer Gesellschaft für Publizistik GmbH & Co which is held by Dr. h.c. Friede Springer and Dr. Mathias Döpfner do not intend to sell their shares in Axel Springer SE in the course of the transaction.



By this exploration, the Executive Board is pursuing its growth strategy of increasing the enterprise value in the long-term. KKR as long-term orientated investor acting jointly in a consortium with Dr. h.c. Friede Springer and Dr. Mathias Döpfner will support this strategy.



In the view of the Executive Board, it is currently open whether there will be a public tender offer and an investment by KKR in Axel Springer SE or any subsequent corporate structural measures. In particular, legal, tax and financial feasibility still needs to be reviewed in detail by the parties involved.


Contact:

Daniel Fard-Yazdani

Head of Investor Relations

+49 30 2591-77425

ir@axelspringer.de










29-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: Axel Springer SE

Axel-Springer-Straße 65

10888 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 2591-77421
Fax: +49 (0)30 2591-77422
E-mail: ir@axelspringer.de
Internet: www.axelspringer.de
ISIN: DE0005501357, DE0005754238,
WKN: 550135, 575423,
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 817479





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



817479  29-May-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=817479&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum