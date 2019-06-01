

CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG SPONSORS WEALTHBRIEFINGASIA 2019 AWARDS RECOGNISING EXCELLENCE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES FIRMS AND INDIVIDUALS





Singapore, 31 May 2019- Consus Real Estate AG, the leading German residential real estate developer, is proud to have sponsored the WealthBriefingAsia 2019 Awards. The event was on 30 May at the Singapore Westin Hotel. Consus sponsored this event in recognition of the powerful effects that financial services professionals and companies have on the global economy, including the real estate sector.





"Financial services makes up nearly one-third of total service market revenue," said Benjamin Lee, CFO, Consus Real Estate AG. "It also makes up about 20% of the GDP of developed countries. Far from simply being a service industry, financial services is a wealth generator and creates the liquidity that the real estate market requires. Consus Real Estate AG this year has sponsored WealthBriefingSwiss Awards in Geneva, Family Wealth Report Awards in New York, and is proudly sponsoring the WealthBriefingAsia Awards which recognise innovators and thought leaders in the financial services industry"





Consus Real Estate AG would like to congratulate the winners of this year"s awards in over 57 categories, each an acknowledgement of a vital part of the financial sector.



A special congratulations to BNP Paribas, who won - "Best Private Bank - Customer Facing Digital Capabilities" and "Best Private Bank - Best Credit Provider" award in South East Asia, and to Credit Suisse who won "Best NRI Offering" award in the private banking category, both awards sponsored by Consus Real Estate AG:





With nearly EUR10 billion across 64 projects in the top nine German cities, Consus Real Estate AG works closely with financial services firms. As a listed real estate company in Germany, the real estate development leader relies on capital markets as part of their success strategy, while applying a unique forward sale-oriented business model de-risking development, financing and exit. Consus Real Estate AG has ultimately created a fully integrated real estate platform covering the entire value chain. Private banking, wealth and asset management, family offices, and many other in the financial and wealth management sector have a profound influence on the real estate and capital markets. By being a Key Sponsor of the WealthBriefingAsia Awards, Consus Real Estate AG is able to recognize some of the world"s finest firms and individuals in the sector.





ClearView Financial Media, the publisher of WealthBriefingAsia, gives annual awards to private banks, family offices, wealth managers, and asset managers.





"The real estate development industry and the financial services sector are intertwined," Stephen Harris, CEO of ClearView Financial Media Ltd. said. "Through our global insight in finance, real estate, and other economically vital markets, we"re able to see where the innovators are. Sponsorship by Consus Real Estate AG is their recognition of that intimate link and allows them to reward some of the financial services sector"s most important wealth creators and innovators."





ClearView Financial Media is one of the world"s leading sources for timely and accurate information of interest to private banking and wealth management professionals. Each year, through the WealthBriefingAsia Awards, ClearView honors those enterprises and individuals that create dynamic growth and thought leadership in their respective fields.







More information on the awards ceremony is available at More information on the awards ceremony is available at http://clearviewpublishing.com/events/wealthbriefingasia-awards-2019/









Contact:



Peer Schlinkmann



Head of Investor Relations



p.schlinkmann@consus.ag



