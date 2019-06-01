DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Linde plc / Total Voting Rights Announcement





Linde plc (EU): Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





31.05.2019 / 16:14





Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



Linde plc



The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road



GU2 7XY Guildford



United Kingdom





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

31.05.2019



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

552012862







