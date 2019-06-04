DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd Tranche - 18th Interim Announcement

04.06.2019 / 13:32


Herzogenaurach, June 4, 2019

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and
Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 2nd
Tranche - 18th Interim Announcement

In the announcement of January 7, 2019 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 it was communicated that
the repurchase of treasury shares within the framework of a second tranche
would continue from January 7, 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily, and the daily volumeweighted
average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:































DateOverall volume ofVolume-weighted average stock

shares bought backmarket price (EUR)1)

(number)
May 27, 201900.0000
May 28, 201900.0000
May 29, 201900.0000
May 30, 20194,644258.8930
May 31, 20195,808254.9497
In total10,452256.7017











1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice.












The total number of shares bought back within the framework of979,754
the second tranche since January 7, 2019 amounts to
The total number of shares bought back within the framework of6,069,633
the share buyback program 2018-2021 since March 22, 2018
(including shares purchased in the second tranche) amounts to








Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online
under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by
adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, June 4, 2019

adidas AG

The Executive Board














Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com





 
