Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 4 June 2019 Group figures for the fiscal year 2018/2019 (1 April 2018 - 31 March 2019):

- Sales revenue: EUR 40.3 million (EUR 32.0 million in the fiscal year 2017/2018)



- EBITDA: EUR 11.5 million (EUR 7.1 million in the fiscal year 2017/2018)



- EBIT: EUR 8.9 million (EUR 5.3 million in the fiscal year 2017/2018)



- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 11.6 million (EUR 7.9 million in the fiscal year 2017/2018)



- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 33.2 million as of 31 March 2019 (EUR 27.5 million as of 31 March 2018)

At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG to be held on 1 July 2019 a dividend payment of EUR 0.50 per dividend-bearing share will be proposed for the fiscal year 2018/2019 (fiscal year 2017/2018 EUR 0.18 per dividend-bearing share).

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).