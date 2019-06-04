DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - fiscal year 2018/2019 at a glance

DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend


Fabasoft AG - fiscal year 2018/2019 at a glance


04.06.2019 / 14:52



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 4 June 2019 Group figures for the fiscal year 2018/2019 (1 April 2018 - 31 March 2019):



- Sales revenue: EUR 40.3 million (EUR 32.0 million in the fiscal year 2017/2018)

- EBITDA: EUR 11.5 million (EUR 7.1 million in the fiscal year 2017/2018)

- EBIT: EUR 8.9 million (EUR 5.3 million in the fiscal year 2017/2018)

- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 11.6 million (EUR 7.9 million in the fiscal year 2017/2018)

- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 33.2 million as of 31 March 2019 (EUR 27.5 million as of 31 March 2018)



At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG to be held on 1 July 2019 a dividend payment of EUR 0.50 per dividend-bearing share will be proposed for the fiscal year 2018/2019 (fiscal year 2017/2018 EUR 0.18 per dividend-bearing share).



The Company"s Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report can be accessed using the following links:



Annual Report:

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_Geschaeftsbericht_2018_2019.pdf

English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_AnnualReport_2018_2019.pdf



Annual Financial Report:

German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group_Fabasoft_Jahresfinanzbericht_2018_2019.pdf



Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code

FAAS.DE)

Linz, 4 June 2019

Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board

E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62















04.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4

4020 Linz

Austria
Phone: +43 732 606 162
Fax: +43 732 606 162--609
E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
ISIN: AT0000785407
WKN: 922985
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
