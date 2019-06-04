DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG - fiscal year 2018/2019 at a glance
2019. június 04., kedd, 14:52
DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on 4 June 2019 Group figures for the fiscal year 2018/2019 (1 April 2018 - 31 March 2019):
- Sales revenue: EUR 40.3 million (EUR 32.0 million in the fiscal year 2017/2018)
At the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG to be held on 1 July 2019 a dividend payment of EUR 0.50 per dividend-bearing share will be proposed for the fiscal year 2018/2019 (fiscal year 2017/2018 EUR 0.18 per dividend-bearing share).
The Company"s Annual Report and the Annual Financial Report can be accessed using the following links:
Annual Report:
Annual Financial Report:
Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents (www.fabasoft.com).
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 732 606 162
|Fax:
|+43 732 606 162--609
|E-mail:
|Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785407
|WKN:
|922985
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|819175
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
819175 04.06.2019
