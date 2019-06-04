DGAP-CMS: Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 15. Interim Report

04.06.2019 / 17:17


Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 15. Interim Report
On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a
share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary
shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from
19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of
this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 28.05.2019 through 31.05.2019, shares were repurchased
under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:
























Trading DateAggregated VolumeWeighted Average Price

(shares)(USD)1
28.05.201980.000185,4263
29.05.2019106.140182,2607
30.05.201980.000183,5916
31.05.2019100.000180,9278











1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions
(including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde
plc"s website (https://www.linde.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividendinformation
/share-buyback, short URL: https://bit.ly/2N3WnqN).

Guildford, United Kingdom, 04.06.2019

Linde plc














Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
