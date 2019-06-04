DGAP-DD: MLP SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Reinhard
Last name(s): Loose

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MLP SE


b) LEI

529900M25NF9TALIWQ20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006569908


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
3.97 EUR 277.90 EUR
4.00 EUR 1200.00 EUR
3.99 EUR 634.41 EUR
4.005 EUR 801.00 EUR
4.01 EUR 17126.71 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.0080 EUR 20040.02 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-03; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de





 
