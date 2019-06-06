DGAP-Adhoc: DNI Beteiligungen AG: Jahresabschluss 2018/ Vorläufiges Ergebnis
2019. június 05., szerda, 18:33
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DNI Beteiligungen AG / Schlagwort(e): Vorläufiges Ergebnis
DNI Beteiligungen AG: Jahresabschluss 2018/ Vorläufiges Ergebnis
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|DNI Beteiligungen AG
|Lütticher Straße 8a
|50674 Köln
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|-
|Fax:
|-
|Internet:
|www.dni-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005542401
|WKN:
|554240
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin, München
|EQS News ID:
|820175
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
820175 05.06.2019 CET/CEST
