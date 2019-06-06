DGAP-Adhoc: DNI Beteiligungen AG: Jahresabschluss 2018/ Vorläufiges Ergebnis

2019. június 05., szerda, 18:33





DGAP-Ad-hoc: DNI Beteiligungen AG / Schlagwort(e): Vorläufiges Ergebnis


DNI Beteiligungen AG: Jahresabschluss 2018/ Vorläufiges Ergebnis


05.06.2019 / 18:33 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



DNI Beteiligungen AG: Jahresabschluss 2018/ Vorläufiges Ergebnis


Die DNI Beteiligungen AG hat das Geschäftsjahr 2018 mit einem Verlust abgeschlossen. Im Zuge der Aufstellung des Jahresabschlusses der DNI Beteiligungen AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 zeichnet sich ein vorläufiger Jahresfehlbetrag (ungeprüft) von 261 TEUR ab (Geschäftsjahr 2017: Jahresüberschuss 164 TEUR).


Köln, den 05. Juni 2019


Der Vorstand



Ansprechpartner für Rückfragen:

Dr. Johannes Blome-Drees

Vorstand der DNI Beteiligungen AG,

Lütticher Straße 8a, 50674 Köln


Tel. (02 21) 2 40 34 96

Fax (0 32 12) 4 15 19 43

E-Mail: info@dni-ag.de

Internet: www.dni-ag.de










05.06.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DNI Beteiligungen AG

Lütticher Straße 8a

50674 Köln

Deutschland
Telefon: -
Fax: -
Internet: www.dni-ag.de
ISIN: DE0005542401
WKN: 554240
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, München
EQS News ID: 820175





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



820175  05.06.2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=820175&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum