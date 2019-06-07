DGAP-PVR: Biofrontera AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Biofrontera AG


Biofrontera AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


06.06.2019 / 18:02


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Biofrontera AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Hemmelrather Weg 201
PLZ: 51377
Ort: Leverkusen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200D6GFSVFGFQTL13

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung aufgrund Schwellenberührung eines Tochterunternehmens

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Wilhelm K. T Zours
Geburtsdatum: 28.07.1961

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, SPARTA AG

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

31.05.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 23,05 % % 23,05 % 44.632.674
letzte Mitteilung 22,91 % % 22,91 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0006046113
10.286.102 % 23,05 %
Summe 10.286.102 23,05 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
























































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 10,29 % % 10,29 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
ABC Beteiligungen AG % % %
 


Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 10,29 % % 10,29 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Prisma Equity AG % % %
 


Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 10,29 % % 10,29 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Biotech AG % % %
 


Wilhelm K. T. Zours % % %
DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft 10,29 % % 10,29 %
VV Beteiligungen Aktiengesellschaft % % %
Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft % % %
SPARTA AG 6,72 % % 6,72 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

06.06.2019














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Biofrontera AG

Hemmelrather Weg 201

51377 Leverkusen

Deutschland
Internet: www.biofrontera.com





 
