DGAP-DD: cyan AG english

2019. június 06., csütörtök, 18:16








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


06.06.2019 / 18:15



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Arnoth

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

cyan AG


b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition, exercise of stock options


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
7.116 EUR 2400000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
7.116 EUR 2400000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-05; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














06.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: cyan AG

Friedrich-Herschel-Strasse 5

80679 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



51631  06.06.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum