Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


07.06.2019 / 13:41



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Blaschke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
21.60 EUR 216000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
21.60 EUR 216000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-04; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße 1

56377 Nassau

Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com





 
