DGAP-DD: SAP SE english

2019. június 07., péntek, 16:02








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


07.06.2019 / 16:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Zeiger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SAP SE


b) LEI

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007164600


b) Nature of the transaction


The notifying party participates in the Own SAP Plan, an employee participation program of SAP. In this context he agreed with SAP to invest an amount of 981.56 Euro of his monthly salary in the acquisition of SAP shares, which will be subsidized by SAP by a monthly contribution of 40% and 20 Euro per month. The plan administrator will use these funds for monthly purchases of SAP shares for the account of the notifying party.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-07; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














07.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SAP SE

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

69190 Walldorf

Germany
Internet: www.sap.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



50843  07.06.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum