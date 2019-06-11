DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback





QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information





11.06.2019 / 18:01





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation

596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated

EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting



With disclosure dated May 10, 2019, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to

Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article

2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate

beginning of a fourth tranche of up to USD 50 million under the share

repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.



The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of

such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from June

3, 2019 until and including June 7, 2019 amounts to 88,904 shares.



Shares were bought back as follows:



















Date

Number of Shares

Average Price

Purchased Volume



acquired

(EUR)

(EUR)

3 June 2019

22,568

34.0747

768,997.83

4 June 2019

16,812

33.8441

568,987.01

5 June 2019

16,602

34.2713

568,972.12

6 June 2019

16,447

34.6554

569,977.36

7 June 2019

16,475

34.5969

569,983.93

Total

88,904

34.2720

3,046,918.25

































The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN

N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/

share-buyback).



The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the

framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from May 10, 2019

until and including June 7, 2019 amounts to 693,458 shares.



The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial

institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.



Venlo, 11 June 2019



Managing Board



###



Contacts:



QIAGEN



Investor Relations



John Gilardi



+49 2103 29 11711



e-mail: ir@qiagen.com



Public Relations



Dr. Thomas Theuringer



+49 2103 29 11826



e-mail: pr@qiagen.com

