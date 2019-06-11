DGAP-Adhoc: Philion SE: Changes in the management team
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Philion SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Philion SE: Changes in the management team
The personnel changes are made by mutual agreement and are part of the further development of the Group into an Omni-Channel provider in the German telecommunications market.
As part of this change, the major shareholder aptus 1206. GmbH also acquires a larger block of shares from Frank Demmler, René Streuber and Steffen Anders (Anders Invest GmbH). All three will remain shareholders of Philion SE after the sale. Frank Demmler will also be available to the company in an advisory capacity.
About Philion SE
Led by Board Chairman René Schuster (former CEO of Telefonica Germany), the management team of Philion SE looks back on decades of experience in the international telecommunications market and has set itself a clear objective, i.e. to build up a leading network-independent service provider for all digital telecommunications products with the help of an effective buy-and-build strategy. In this context, Philion acts as a listed holding company and pursues an omni-channel strategy for its subsidiaries to combine the advantages of online commerce with the benefits of personal in-store service. First steps were the takeover of Fexcom GmbH at the turn of 2017/18 and the investment in DEINHANDY at the end of 2018. the investment in DEINHANDY at the end of 2018. This means that the Group now has more than 160 mobile communications stores throughout Germany and a fast-growing online trade.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Philion SE
|Wallstr. 15 a
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 28 49 36 40
|E-mail:
|info@philion.de
|Internet:
|www.philion.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3WF3
|WKN:
|A1X3WF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board)
|EQS News ID:
|822855
