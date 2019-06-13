DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information





12.06.2019 / 16:07





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 12.06.2019



In the period from June 4,2019 to, and including, June 7, 2019 Allianz SE

has purchased a number of 378,965 shares within the framework of its

ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by

the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)

Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)









04.06.2019

85,704

201.8320

05.06.2019

109,741

202.2704

06.06.2019

99,488

203.1128

07.06.2019

84,032

203.8309



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, June 7, 2019

amounts to 5,293,984.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

