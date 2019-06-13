DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

12.06.2019 / 16:07


Munich, 12.06.2019

In the period from June 4,2019 to, and including, June 7, 2019 Allianz SE
has purchased a number of 378,965 shares within the framework of its
ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by
the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)
Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
















04.06.201985,704201.8320
05.06.2019109,741202.2704
06.06.201999,488203.1128
07.06.201984,032203.8309

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, June 7, 2019
amounts to 5,293,984.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution
that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated
Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE
(www.allianz.com).














Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
