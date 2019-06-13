DGAP-AFR: BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BASF SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG


12.06.2019 / 16:27


Preliminary announcement of the publication of payment reports according to Article 116 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


BASF SE hereby announces that the following payment reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Payment report

Date of disclosure / German: June 24, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: June 24, 2019
German: http://basf.com/konzernzahlungsbericht
English: http://basf.com/grouppaymentreport














Language: English
Company: BASF SE

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

67056 Ludwigshafen

Germany
Internet: www.basf.com





 
