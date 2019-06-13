DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Dirk
Last name(s): Wössner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG


b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
15.3740 EUR 152909.80 EUR
15.3760 EUR 125529.66 EUR
15.3780 EUR 43304.45 EUR
15.3720 EUR 22658.33 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
15.3751 EUR 344402.2440 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
