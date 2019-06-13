







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





12.06.2019 / 17:20







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Dirk

Last name(s):

Wössner



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG





b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005557508





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

15.3740 EUR





152909.80 EUR



15.3760 EUR





125529.66 EUR



15.3780 EUR





43304.45 EUR



15.3720 EUR





22658.33 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

15.3751 EUR





344402.2440 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-11; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



