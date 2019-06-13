DGAP-Ad-hoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision





1&1 Drillisch acquires frequencies in 5G spectrum auction





12-Jun-2019 / 19:35 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





- Participation in 5G auction successfully completed

- 70 MHz spectrum acquired for EUR 1.07 billion

Maintal, June 12, 2019. The auction on the allocation of mobile spectrum in the 2 GHz and 3.6 GHz bands ended today according to the decision BK1-17/001 of the German Federal Network Agency ("Bundesnetzagentur") with Drillisch Netz AG, a wholly-owned Group subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, successfully acquiring a total of two frequency blocks of 2 x 5 MHz in the 2 GHz band and five frequency blocks of 10 MHz in the 3.6 GHz band. The total spectrum price amounts to EUR 1.07 billion.

In accordance with the auction conditions, EUR 735 million for frequencies in the 3.6 GHz band will be due for payment within 65 banking days after the award. A further payment of EUR 335 million for frequencies in the 2 GHz band is due for payment on 30 June 2024 since this spectrum will not be available until 1 January 2026.1&1 Drillisch has the possibility to rent frequencies in the amount of 2x10 MHz in the 2.6 GHz band from Telefónica Deutschland on the basis of the commitments given by Telefónica Deutschland as part of the EU merger clearance of the merger with E-Plus. These frequencies will be available until 31 December 2025.





With this step, 1&1 Drillisch has laid the foundation for a successful and permanent positioning of the 1&1 Drillisch Group as Germany"s fourth mobile network provider. 1&1 Drillisch intends to establish a powerful mobile communications network.

1&1 Drillisch AG



The Management Board

Contact partner



Oliver Keil



Head of Investor Relations



1&1 Drillisch AG







Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de

