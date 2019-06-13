DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet Group subsidiary 1&1 Drillisch acquires frequencies in 5G spectrum auction
DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
- Participation in 5G spectrum auction successfully completed
- 70 MHz spectrum acquired for EUR 1.07 billion
Montabaur, June 12, 2019. The auction on the allocation of mobile spectrum in the 2 GHz and 3.6 GHz bands according to the decision BK1-17/001 of the German Federal Network Agency ("Bundesnetzagentur") ended today with 1&1 Drillisch, a Group subsidiary of United Internet AG, successfully acquiring a total of two frequency blocks of 2 x 5 MHz in the 2 GHz band and five frequency blocks of 10 MHz in the 3.6 GHz band. The total auction price amounts to EUR 1.07 billion.
The acquired frequency blocks in the 2 GHz band will not be available until 1 January 2026. 1&1 Drillisch has the possibility to rent frequencies in the amount of 2x10 MHz in the 2.6 GHz band from Telefónica Deutschland on the basis of the commitments given by Telefónica Deutschland as part of the EU merger clearance of the merger with E-Plus. These frequencies will be available until 31 December 2025.
With the frequency acquisition, 1&1 Drillisch has laid the foundation for a successful and permanent positioning of the 1&1 Drillisch Group as Germany"s fourth mobile network provider. 1&1 Drillisch intends to establish a powerful mobile communications network.
