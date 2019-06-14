DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd to enter into new EUR 100 million revolving credit facility

Hapag-Lloyd to enter into new EUR 100 million revolving credit facility



Hapag-Lloyd AG has entered into a new EUR 100 million revolving credit facility, to be made available for utilisation from 14 June 2019 for different maturities up to 18 months and subject to up to two years extension.



Hapag-Lloyd AG may use the financing from the facility for general corporate purposes and to optimise its debt maturity profile and cost of capital, in line with its strategic objectives.



The loans, under the facility, are intended to be eligible for settlement of market-standard credit default swap transactions.


