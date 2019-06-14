DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd to enter into new EUR 100 million revolving credit facility
2019. június 13., csütörtök, 18:54
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hapag-Lloyd to enter into new EUR 100 million revolving credit facility
Hapag-Lloyd AG may use the financing from the facility for general corporate purposes and to optimise its debt maturity profile and cost of capital, in line with its strategic objectives.
The loans, under the facility, are intended to be eligible for settlement of market-standard credit default swap transactions.
Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|824429
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
824429 13.06.2019
