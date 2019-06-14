DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


13.06.2019 / 21:51



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Mr.
First name: Gary G.
Last name(s): Greenfield

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the Board of Directors



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
9.1316 USD 45658.00 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
9.1316 USD 45658.00 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-13; UTC-4


f) Place of the transaction




Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS














Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
51803  13.06.2019 


