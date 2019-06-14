DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: New senior management to be appointed
2019. június 13., csütörtök, 22:26
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
ADO Properties S.A.: New senior management to be appointed
Berlin, June 13, 2019. ADO Properties S.A. (the "Company") has today extended the appointment of Florian Goldgruber, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Eyal Horn, Chief Operating Officer (COO), on an interim basis until September 30, 2019, while the Company is undertaking a search for a new CFO and COO. Rabin Savion has decided not to extend his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, and his appointment as CEO is expected to end with the scheduled expiration of his contract on July 22, 2019. The Company is in the process of searching for a new CEO for the Company.
Florian Goldgruber, CFO
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADO Properties S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 262 634 079
|E-mail:
|ir@ado.properties
|Internet:
|www.ado.properties
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|824473
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
824473 13-Jun-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]