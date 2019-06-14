

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel





ADO Properties S.A.: New senior management to be appointed





Berlin, June 13, 2019. ADO Properties S.A. (the "Company") has today extended the appointment of Florian Goldgruber, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Eyal Horn, Chief Operating Officer (COO), on an interim basis until September 30, 2019, while the Company is undertaking a search for a new CFO and COO. Rabin Savion has decided not to extend his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, and his appointment as CEO is expected to end with the scheduled expiration of his contract on July 22, 2019. The Company is in the process of searching for a new CEO for the Company.







Contact:

Florian Goldgruber, CFO

