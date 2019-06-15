DGAP-AFR: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. június 14., péntek, 18:00





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


14.06.2019 / 18:00


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 21, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: February 21, 2019
German: https://www.berichte.hochtief.de/kb18/
English: https://www.reports.hochtief.com/gr18/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 23, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: July 23, 2019
German: https://www.berichte.hochtief.de/hb19/
English: https://www.reports.hochtief.com/hr19/














14.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

Opernplatz 2

45128 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.hochtief.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




825131  14.06.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=825131&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum