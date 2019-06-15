DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





14.06.2019 / 18:00





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: February 21, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: February 21, 2019

German: https://www.berichte.hochtief.de/kb18/

English: https://www.reports.hochtief.com/gr18/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 23, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: July 23, 2019

German: https://www.berichte.hochtief.de/hb19/

English: https://www.reports.hochtief.com/hr19/





