DGAP-PVR: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2019. június 14., péntek, 18:32
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Helaba Invest Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH, Frankfurt/Main, Germany informed us on June 13, 2019 that pursuant to section 43(2) WpHG that there had been a change or correction of intentions in the sense of section 43(1) sentence 1 or of the source of funds used for the purchase, after its voting right shareholding in DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany had on December 03, 2018 reached or exceeded the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
|Reuterweg 47
|60323 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
825187 14.06.2019
