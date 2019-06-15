

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG





DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





14.06.2019 / 18:32





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Helaba Invest Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH, Frankfurt/Main, Germany informed us on June 13, 2019 that pursuant to section 43(2) WpHG that there had been a change or correction of intentions in the sense of section 43(1) sentence 1 or of the source of funds used for the purchase, after its voting right shareholding in DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG, Frankfurt am Main, Germany had on December 03, 2018 reached or exceeded the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold.



The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.



The reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.



The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers" administration, management or supervisory board.



The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.



