1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Gerd Eickers Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gerd
Last name(s): Eickers
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QSC AG


b) LEI

529900DGVITE7A2L5G12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005137004


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
1.3541 EUR 270820.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.3541 EUR 270820.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-14; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: over the counter Berenberg SI
MIC: BGSI














Language: English
Company: QSC AG

Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55

50829 Cologne

Germany
Internet: www.qsc.de





 
