1. Details of issuer



Infineon Technologies AG



Am Campeon 1-15



85579 Neubiberg



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

18 Jun 2019



3. New total number of voting rights:

1250188637







