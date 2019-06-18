DGAP-Adhoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Statement from CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA further to the ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union concerning the legislative framework for the introduction of the infrastructure charge in Germany
2019. június 18., kedd, 16:18
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Statement
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
"We and our partner Kapsch TrafficCom have been working together since the end of last year to ensure that the infrastructure charge can begin as planned. In consultation with our client, we are now examining the implications of the ECJ ruling for our collaboration. Our contracts contain protective provisions that guard against pecuniary damages for the operating company and its shareholders. These also apply in case the infrastructure charge should not be introduced."
About CTS EVENTIM
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
|Rablstr. 26
|81669 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|0421/ 3666-233
|Fax:
|0421/ 3666-290
|E-mail:
|tatjana.wilhelm@eventim.de
|Internet:
|www.eventim.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005470306
|WKN:
|547030
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|826837
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
826837 18-Jun-2019 CET/CEST
