DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Statement





CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Statement from CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA further to the ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union concerning the legislative framework for the introduction of the infrastructure charge in Germany





18-Jun-2019 / 16:18 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT



Statement from CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA further to the ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union concerning the legislative framework for the introduction of the infrastructure charge in Germany





Munich, 18 June 2019. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA has the following comment on today"s ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union concerning the legislative framework for the introduction of the infrastructure charge in Germany:

"We and our partner Kapsch TrafficCom have been working together since the end of last year to ensure that the infrastructure charge can begin as planned. In consultation with our client, we are now examining the implications of the ECJ ruling for our collaboration. Our contracts contain protective provisions that guard against pecuniary damages for the operating company and its shareholders. These also apply in case the infrastructure charge should not be introduced."





About CTS EVENTIM



CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of Ticketing and Live Entertainment. In 2018, approx. 250 million tickets were marketed using the company"s systems - through stationary box offices, online or mobile. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like "Rock am Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside", and "Lucca Summer". In addition, some of Europe"s most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS arena in Cologne, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the SDAX segment. In 2018, its 3,141-strong workforce generated more than 1.2 billion Euros in revenue in 21 countries.