19.06.2019 / 17:18 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformationen nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Smart Equity AG: Jahresabschluss 2018/ Vorläufiges Ergebnis


Im Zuge der Aufstellung des Jahresabschlusses der Smart Equity AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 zeichnet sich mit einem vorläufigen Jahresfehlbetrag von rund 261 TEUR ein niedrigeres Ergebnis als im Vorjahr ab (Gj. 2017: Jahresüberschuss 172 TEUR).


Köln, 19. Juni 2019


Ansprechpartner für Rückfragen:

Dr. Johannes Blome-Drees

Vorstand der Smart Equity AG,

Lütticher Straße 8a, 50674 Köln


Tel. (02 21) 2 40 34 96

Fax (0 32 12) 4 15 19 43

E-Mail: info@smartequityag.de

19.06.2019 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Smart Equity AG

Lütticher Straße 8a

50674 Köln

Deutschland
Telefon: + 49 (0) 221 / 240 34 96
Fax: + 49 (0) 32 12 / 4 15 19 43
E-Mail: info@smartequityag.de
Internet: www.smartequityag.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMVD5
WKN: A0SMVD
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Hamburg
